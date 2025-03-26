The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of an important military facility on Russian territory and the destruction of a high-ranking commander.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a successful strike on a Russian army command and observation post in Kurshchyna.
- The operation resulted in the destruction of an important military facility on Russian territory and the elimination of a high-ranking commander.
- This defensive measure by Ukraine exemplifies the ongoing conflict in the region.
Ukraine struck a Russian army command and observation post in Kursk
The General Staff also reported that a commander was among the eliminated Russian occupiers.
Among the eliminated personnel of the occupiers was the commander of the 1st battalion of the 9th infantry regiment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-