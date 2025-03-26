Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian Army command and observation post in Kurshchyna
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian Army command and observation post in Kurshchyna

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of an important military facility on Russian territory and the destruction of a high-ranking commander.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a successful strike on a Russian army command and observation post in Kurshchyna.
  • The operation resulted in the destruction of an important military facility on Russian territory and the elimination of a high-ranking commander.
  • This defensive measure by Ukraine exemplifies the ongoing conflict in the region.

Ukraine struck a Russian army command and observation post in Kursk

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck and destroyed the command and observation post of the battalion of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division in the Viktorivka-Uspenivka area, which is on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff also reported that a commander was among the eliminated Russian occupiers.

Among the eliminated personnel of the occupiers was the commander of the 1st battalion of the 9th infantry regiment.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU hits forward command post of Russian army
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU reports on the results of its work
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian army command post in Belgorod region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the AFU struck the control point of the Russian border post
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air force

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?