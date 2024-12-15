Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Train Carrying 40 Tankers of Fuel Worth $4 Million — Sources
Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Train Carrying 40 Tankers of Fuel Worth $4 Million — Sources
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

On December 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a multi-stage special operation, which resulted in the destruction of a locomotive and 40 tank cars. The operation was carried out in the Zaporizhia region.

  • A special operation to destroy a Russian train carrying 40 fuel tanks worth $4 million was carried out in the Zaporizhia region by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian defenders carried out a multi-stage operation that included the blowing up of tracks, a drone attack, and missile strikes, which led to the destruction of the locomotive and fuel tanks.
  • An attack on a fuel and energy complex in Russia's Bryansk region was also successful, resulting in the destruction of two tanks and the acquisition of valuable intelligence.
  • Special operations showed a high level of training and coordination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in carrying out strikes on objects that support Russian aggression.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian fuel tanks in Zaporizhia region

According to sources, initially, military counterintelligence officers of the SBU blew up the tracks while a Russian train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiivka, Bilmatskyi district.

When it stopped, fighters from the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces began attacking with drones, which led to some of the tanks catching fire.

After that, the GUR aerial reconnaissance, in coordination with the Tavria OSUV, attacked the outermost cars with HIMARS missiles so that the enemy could not stretch the tanks and save some of the fuel.

In the end, GUR specialists finished off the train with attack drones.

In addition to the destruction of the locomotive and 40 tank cars, an important railway line that supplied Russian troops was put out of action for a long time.

Powerful "cotton" in Bryansk. GUR revealed new details of the attack

On the night of December 11, drones of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack on a fuel and energy complex in the Bryansk region of the aggressor country, Russia. This was reported to online.ua by sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Bryansk Oil Terminal occurred between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.

The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes by the "restless birds", at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex were hit.

Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First of all, it is about providing the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.

The results of the attack, including the pre-Christmas fireworks at the oil depot, are being enthusiastically shared by the local population on social media, intelligence sources say.

