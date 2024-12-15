Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Train Carrying 40 Tankers of Fuel Worth $4 Million — Sources

On December 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a multi-stage special operation, which resulted in the destruction of a locomotive and 40 tank cars. The operation was carried out in the Zaporizhia region.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian fuel tanks in Zaporizhia region

According to sources, initially, military counterintelligence officers of the SBU blew up the tracks while a Russian train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiivka, Bilmatskyi district.

When it stopped, fighters from the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces began attacking with drones, which led to some of the tanks catching fire.

Українські воїни знищили російський потяг із 40 цистернами пального на Запоріжжі — джерела https://t.co/E925Lnei2Q pic.twitter.com/1YxMtkVHFL — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 15, 2024

After that, the GUR aerial reconnaissance, in coordination with the Tavria OSUV, attacked the outermost cars with HIMARS missiles so that the enemy could not stretch the tanks and save some of the fuel.

In the end, GUR specialists finished off the train with attack drones.

In addition to the destruction of the locomotive and 40 tank cars, an important railway line that supplied Russian troops was put out of action for a long time. Share

Powerful "cotton" in Bryansk. GUR revealed new details of the attack

On the night of December 11, drones of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack on a fuel and energy complex in the Bryansk region of the aggressor country, Russia. This was reported to online.ua by sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Bryansk Oil Terminal occurred between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.

The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes by the "restless birds", at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex were hit.

Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First of all, it is about providing the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.