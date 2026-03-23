Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy several Russian air defense weapons and military warehouses

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of military facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Russia.

The AFU hit air defense systems and a number of enemy depots

Yesterday and on the night of March 23, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities of the Russian aggressor:

Enemy air defense systems were hit — the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (Kurakhovka, Donetsk Oblast) and the 2S6 Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Our soldiers also struck the "Nebo-U" radar station in the Suponevo region of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation; the extent of damage to the facilities is being determined.

In addition, the following enemy logistical facilities were hit:

fuel and lubricants warehouse (Vedmezhe, TOT Luhansk region),

ammunition depot,

warehouse of material and technical means,

missile and artillery weapons depot in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

A warehouse for storing unmanned aerial vehicles in the Staromykhaylivka area and warehouses for storing "Shahed" UAVs in Makiivka, Donetsk region, were also hit.

The specified objects were used by the enemy to support combat operations, the functioning of air defense systems and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The scale of the damage caused is being clarified.