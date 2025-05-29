Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 1,050 occupiers and 31 Russian artillery systems in 24 hours

The Ukrainian Defense Forces lost another 1,050 servicemen and 31 enemy artillery systems to the Russian army in the past 24 hours. Thus, the total losses of the enemy contingent in personnel have almost reached 985,000.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully eliminated 1,050 Russian soldiers and 31 artillery systems in a single day, showcasing their strength and resolve in the conflict.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine have almost reached 985,000 personnel, including significant losses in tanks, combat vehicles, aircraft, and other military equipment.
- From February 24, 2022, to May 29, 2025, the Russian army incurred substantial losses across various fronts, including personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 29, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 984,940 (+1,050) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,864 units (0);
armored combat vehicles — 22,645 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 28,386 (+31) units;
MLRS — 1,397 units (0);
air defense systems — 1,171 units (0);
aircraft — 372 units (0);
helicopters — 335 units (0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37,999 (+81) units;
cruise missiles — 3,265 units (0);
ships/boats — 28 units (0);
submarines — 1 unit (0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50,015 (+56) units;
special equipment — 3,902 units (0).
