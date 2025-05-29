Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 1,050 occupiers and 31 Russian artillery systems in 24 hours

The Ukrainian Defense Forces lost another 1,050 servicemen and 31 enemy artillery systems to the Russian army in the past 24 hours. Thus, the total losses of the enemy contingent in personnel have almost reached 985,000.

Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 29, 2025 were approximately: