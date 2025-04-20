Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost 700 Russian martyrs in a week

From April 14 to 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles and 696 Russian drones of various types, which Russian troops used to attack Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Reported on Destroyed Russian Martyrs

The defense forces destroyed, in particular, 159 Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones, 201 reconnaissance UAVs, and 336 drones of other types.

During the week, Ukrainian aviation carried out 140 sorties, including more than 80 for fighter air cover and about 50 for fire suppression and air support of troops.

Air Force pilots launched dozens of airstrikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower were hit.

During the week, the unmanned aircraft units of the Combined Rifle Brigade carried out 515 combat missions, including 399 reconnaissance missions using UAVs; 116 missions using drop and FPV drones.

The Air Force destroyed: