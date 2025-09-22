Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to September 22, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,102,570 people, of which 960 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded the elimination of over 900 Russian occupiers in just 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops exceeding 1 million people in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported extensive destruction of Russian army equipment including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
  • Recent data shows that the Russian army has suffered losses in various categories such as aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, and cruise missiles during the war.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

In addition, the Russian army lost:

  • tanks — 11,194 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,282 (+1),

  • artillery systems — 32999 (+47),

  • MLRS — 1493 (+1),

  • air defense means — 1218 (+0),

  • aircraft — 422 (+0),

  • helicopters — 344 (+3),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 62001 (+403),

  • cruise missiles — 3747 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62363 (+118),

  • special equipment — 3969 (+0).

The data is being refined.

