Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to September 22, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,102,570 people, of which 960 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

In addition, the Russian army lost:

tanks — 11,194 (+1),

armored combat vehicles — 23,282 (+1),

artillery systems — 32999 (+47),

MLRS — 1493 (+1),

air defense means — 1218 (+0),

aircraft — 422 (+0),

helicopters — 344 (+3),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 62001 (+403),

cruise missiles — 3747 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62363 (+118),

special equipment — 3969 (+0).

The data is being refined.