Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 16 areas of concentration of personnel, two cannons, and a warehouse of weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. In total, 140 combat clashes took place on the front.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the enemy's activities, including 65 air strikes, 81 KABs dropped, and the use of kamikaze drones.
  • The enemy carried out air strikes in various regions, including Medvedivka, Semenivka, Myropilske, Petrushivka, and others, causing destruction in populated areas.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/19/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 898,070 (+1,060) people

  • tanks — 10364 (+12) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,523 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,704 (+64) units,

  • MLRS — 1320 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1107 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29716 (+100),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41003 (+111) units,

  • special equipment — 3780 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army carried out 65 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas, dropped 81 KABs, and used 2,200 kamikaze drones for attacks.

In addition, the enemy launched 5,300 artillery shells, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Medvedivka, Semenivka in Chernihiv region; Myropilske, Petrushivka, Turya, Ugroidy, Mykhailivske in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region; Novodarivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Yehorivka in Zaporizhia region.

