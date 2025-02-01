Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 3 Russian army command posts
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 3 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 1, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, 134 combat clashes took place on the front. Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate another 1,430 Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • On various fronts, Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults and stopped the aggressor's attacks.
  • The Russian army carried out more than 6,200 shelling operations over the past 24 hours.
  • The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains difficult.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 1, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/01/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 839,040 (+1,430) people,

  • tanks — 9902 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,653 (+22) units,

  • artillery systems — 22493 (+48) units,

  • MLRS — 1266 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,694 (+121) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35629 (+77) units,

  • special equipment — 3727 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Situation at the front January 31 — February 1

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has launched four missile strikes using five missiles on the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements, as well as 54 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 105 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian invaders carried out over 6,200 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about 2,018 kamikaze drones for the strikes.

This time, the enemy attacked Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Zelene Pole, Kamianske, Pyatikhatki, Ternove in the Zaporizhia region.

Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one air defense system, four artillery systems, and three enemy command posts.

In the Kharkiv direction, two enemy attacks were recorded in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place in a day. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the directions of Lozova, Boguslavka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.

In the Limansk direction, 11 attacks by the Russian army are reported.

On January 31, 5 assault actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the area of the settlement of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 61 assaults by the aggressor towards the settlements of Mashivka, Elizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandreivka, Oleksiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Dachne, and Ulakly.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian soldiers were able to repel nine enemy assaults.

In the Orikhiv direction , near the settlement of Novodanylivka, the Russians carried out one unsuccessful assault.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian invaders attacked our positions four times. Having suffered losses, they withdrew.

In the Kursk direction over the past day, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks, the enemy launched 347 artillery shells, eight of them from multiple rocket launchers, and carried out 20 air strikes, dropping 29 anti-aircraft missiles.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

