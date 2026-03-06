Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of Russian army control and military infrastructure facilities

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on March 4 and on the night of March 5 struck a number of important enemy targets.

Ammunition depot and other important occupier targets hit

In particular, an ammunition depot in the Berdyansk area (TOT of Donetsk region) was hit, as well as an ammunition unloading site in Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, the following logistical facilities of the occupation forces were damaged:

warehouses of material and technical resources in Berdyansk and Shevchenkivske at the TOT of the Zaporizhia region),

Priazovsky on the Donetsk Region TOT,

fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Mariupol region.

Enemy control and military infrastructure facilities were also hit: a command and observation post in the Hulyaipol area of Zaporizhia region, an enemy UAV control point in Murom (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation), and a communications tower in Primorsk (Zaporizha region).

The extent of the damage and other results are being determined.