Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of Russian army control and military infrastructure facilities
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of Russian army control and military infrastructure facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on March 4 and on the night of March 5 struck a number of important enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted strategic strikes on Russian army control and military infrastructure facilities on March 4 and March 5.
  • Important enemy targets such as ammunition depots, logistical support centers, and command posts were hit to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor.

Ammunition depot and other important occupier targets hit

In particular, an ammunition depot in the Berdyansk area (TOT of Donetsk region) was hit, as well as an ammunition unloading site in Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, the following logistical facilities of the occupation forces were damaged:

  • warehouses of material and technical resources in Berdyansk and Shevchenkivske at the TOT of the Zaporizhia region),

  • Priazovsky on the Donetsk Region TOT,

  • fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Mariupol region.

Enemy control and military infrastructure facilities were also hit: a command and observation post in the Hulyaipol area of Zaporizhia region, an enemy UAV control point in Murom (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation), and a communications tower in Primorsk (Zaporizha region).

The extent of the damage and other results are being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures to destroy the military infrastructure, logistics, and command posts of the Russian occupation forces.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Big "bavovna". The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in Russia. Syzran Oil Refinery and other enemy facilities hit
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?