Ukrainian Defense Forces hit aircraft repair plant in Novgorod region of Russia

As part of reducing the capabilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex, on March 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the 123rd aircraft repair plant in the city of Staraya Russa (Novgorod region of the Russian Federation).

The AFU struck an aircraft repair plant in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation

The enterprise specializes in the full cycle of repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. The plant has its own runway, which allows heavy aircraft to be received directly on the territory of the enterprise.

According to available information, a hangar for servicing Il-76 and L-410 aircraft was hit. Share

The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important military-industrial complex facilities of the occupiers until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.