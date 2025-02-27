Ukrainian Defense Forces hit four Russian army command posts

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 110 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Current situation on the front on February 27

Operational information as of 08:00 on 02/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes (4 missiles) and 81 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 121 KABs. In addition, it carried out about six thousand attacks, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 2,557 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Hlukhiv, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Masheve, Vovchanski Khutory, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Lviv.

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have destroyed one personnel concentration area, four control points, an electronic warfare station, an artillery piece, and one other important enemy target.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the direction of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Dvorichnaya.

Five attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked five times. He tried to wedge into our defenses near Kolodyazy, Novolubivka, Grekivka, and Zelenaya Dolyna. In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully repelled the enemy's attack in the area of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked five times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Novomarkovo, Vasyukivka, and Stupochok.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the Toretsk and Krymske areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the direction of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozdolne, Shevchenko, and Burlatske over the past day.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled three attacks towards Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the Pyatikhatki area.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 16 airstrikes, dropping 21 KABs, and carried out 463 shellings, 36 of them from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 18 assault actions by the invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,150 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 8 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 69 artillery systems, one air defense system, 141 operational-tactical UAVs, 140 vehicles, and a unit of special equipment of the invaders.