Ukraine carried out effective strikes on the "Grushova" oil depot, the "Krasny Yar" radar station, and other enemy facilities.

The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Krasny Yar air defense system and a number of Russian military facilities

On June 7 and the night of June 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of military, logistical, and fuel facilities of the Russian occupation forces.

In the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the Grushova oil terminal was hit near the settlement of Grushovaya Balka. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Grushova oil depot is part of the Sheskharis transshipment complex, the final point of the main oil pipelines in the south of the Russian Federation. The facility provides reception, accumulation, storage and transshipment of oil and oil products through the Novorossiysk seaport.

The total capacity of the complex's tank farm is about 1.4 million cubic meters, with the main storage load falling on the Grusovaya site. Share

The Defense Forces of Ukraine also struck the Krasny Yar linear production and dispatching station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility. Information on the results and extent of damage is being clarified.

The Krasny Yar oil and gas processing plant is a key facility on oil supply routes in two strategic directions: to the Volgograd Refinery and further to the Sheskharis export terminal in Novorossiysk via the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline.

Damage was also caused to:

Radar station in the area of the settlement of Kabardinka, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation;

enemy drone control points in the areas of Novobohdanivka and Novoivanivka in the Zaporizhia region, Voskresenka in the Donetsk region, as well as Cherkasskaya Konopelka in the Kursk region (Russian Federation);

workshops of the occupiers' unmanned aerial vehicle unit in the Burchak area;

enemy material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of Vasylivka, Zaporizhia region and Zeleny Pole, Donetsk region;

enemy personnel concentrations in the areas of Berestok, Donetsk region, Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region, and Basivka, Sumy region.

In addition, in the process of clarification, the results of the damage to the Ust-Labinskaya oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on June 6, 2026 were confirmed — the loading and unloading automobile overpass, fuel tanks, and two tanks with fuel and lubricants were damaged.