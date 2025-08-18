On the night of August 18, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station (Tambov region, Russian Federation).
New oil bavovna in the Russian Federation: what is known
As a result of the impact, a fire broke out at the facility. Oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline was completely stopped.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
