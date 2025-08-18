Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia
New oil bavovna
On the night of August 18, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station (Tambov region, Russian Federation).

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces, in collaboration with other components, targeted the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in the Tambov region, leading to a halt in oil pumping through the main pipeline.
  • The strike aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of Russia, as the station supplied occupant forces and was considered vital in the economic infrastructure of the Russian Federation.
  • The incident resulted in a fire at the facility and a complete stoppage of oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline.

New oil bavovna in the Russian Federation: what is known

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out at the facility. Oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline was completely stopped.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The Nikolskoye oil pumping station is part of the economic infrastructure of the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying the occupation forces of the Russian aggressor.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently working to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to completely stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

