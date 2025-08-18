On the night of August 18, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station (Tambov region, Russian Federation).

New oil bavovna in the Russian Federation: what is known

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out at the facility. Oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline was completely stopped.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The Nikolskoye oil pumping station is part of the economic infrastructure of the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying the occupation forces of the Russian aggressor. Share