The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced new attacks on the TOT and the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory, bridges, and the Skala-M radar complex were hit.

New attacks on Russian military facilities by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of June 25, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Poltavska oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The facility is involved in providing support to Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, three bridges that the enemy uses to transfer troops and transport ammunition were hit. A road bridge over the Korsak River in Zaporizhia Oblast and two railway bridges: over the Aidar River and the Luhanchik River in Luhansk Oblast. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Also, last day, our soldiers successfully struck the occupiers' material and technical equipment depot in the Novohannivka area of Luhansk Oblast, the unit's command post near Tsukurynye in the Donetsk Oblast, as well as the "Nebo" radar station and the "Skala-M" radar complex in the Kerch area in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.