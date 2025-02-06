Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russia

In the Krasnodar Territory, on the night of February 6, the Primorsko-Akhtarsky military airfield was hit. Explosions were heard at the facility and a fire broke out. The strikes were carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Bavovna” at the Primorsky-Akhtarsk airfield of the Russian Federation

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military department noted that this Russian airport "Primorsko-Akhtarsky" is an object of operational basing of aviation assets.

It is used for storage, preparation and launches of "Shahed" type UAVs across the territory of Ukraine, as well as maintenance of aircraft performing tasks in the areas of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Hits and explosions in the area of the target were confirmed, and a fire also broke out. The military also added that the results of the hit were being clarified.