Ukrainian Defense Forces hit radar and a number of drone control points on TOT
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit radar and a number of drone control points on TOT

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Enemy radar
Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of reducing the enemy's air defense capabilities, a 1L119 "Nebo-SVU" radar station was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Limarivka in Luhansk region. The estimated cost of such a station is about 100 million US dollars.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted successful operations targeting a 1L119 “Nebo-SVU” radar station worth over $100 million, strategically reducing the enemy's air defense capabilities.
  • Drone control points in several regions, including Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson, were hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, disrupting enemy UAV operations.
  • In addition to targeting radar and drone control points, an ammunition depot in the area of temporarily occupied Vasylivka was struck, further weakening the offensive potential of the occupiers.

Enemy radar and several UAV control points were hit

A number of enemy UAV control points were also hit.

In particular, in the areas of the temporarily occupied settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillya, and Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhya region), as well as another one in the Pidstepne district (TOT of Kherson region)

In addition, in order to undermine the offensive potential of the occupiers, an ammunition depot was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhya region).

Hits have been recorded, the scale of enemy losses is being determined.

The defense forces continue to methodically reduce the offensive potential of the Russian invaders.

