Ukrainian Defense Forces hit radar and a number of drone control points on TOT

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of reducing the enemy's air defense capabilities, a 1L119 "Nebo-SVU" radar station was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Limarivka in Luhansk region. The estimated cost of such a station is about 100 million US dollars.
Enemy radar and several UAV control points were hit
A number of enemy UAV control points were also hit.
In particular, in the areas of the temporarily occupied settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillya, and Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhya region), as well as another one in the Pidstepne district (TOT of Kherson region)
In addition, in order to undermine the offensive potential of the occupiers, an ammunition depot was hit in the area of temporarily occupied Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhya region).
Hits have been recorded, the scale of enemy losses is being determined.
