The radar from the S-400 air defense system, logistical facilities, and enemy manpower concentrations were hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

New “bavona” on TOT and in the territory of the Russian Federation: what is known

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of April 14 and 15, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military facilities.

Thus, the 96L6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (Krasnohirske, TOT Zaporizhia region) and the Nebo-SVU radar station (Gvardiyske, TOT AR Crimea) were hit.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, our soldiers also struck an ammunition depot near the settlement of Terpinnia.

In the Donetsk region, near the village of Hirne, a UAV warehouse was hit. In the Mariupol area, tanks with fuel and lubricants were hit, and in the vicinity of Rybinsk and Topolyne, warehouses of the invaders' material and technical equipment were hit.

Our soldiers struck at enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovsky and Volfinsky in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as Krasnohirsk in the Zaporizhia region, Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Rodynske in the Donetsk region, and Oleshki in the Kherson region.

Other important objects of the Russian aggressor were also hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at reducing the combat potential of the Russian occupiers and ending the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.