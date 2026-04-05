Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two radar stations, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, and an anti-aircraft installation of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea and in the temporarily captured territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

New “bavovna” from USF

In Feodosia, operators of the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th separate "Birds of the Magyar" brigade hit a radar from the S-400 complex — a station that tracks targets at a distance of up to 600 km, tracks up to 100 objects simultaneously, and guides up to 72 missiles.

Deploys in 5 minutes and usually changes position before it can be detected. A difficult goal, but achievable.

In addition, operators of the 1st separate center of unmanned systems hit the Tor air defense system in the Donetsk region.

Separately, in Luhansk region, the SKPP radar was hit. The station detects UAVs at a distance of up to 20 km and guides anti-aircraft drone operators to them, whose positions are 2–5 km away. Without the radar, they are effectively “blind.”

Also hit in Luhansk region was a ZU-23-2 based on the MTLB. The installation is used by the enemy as a short-range air defense system to combat Ukrainian UAVs. Share

All operations were performed in collaboration with the Center for Deep Lesions.