Ukrainian Defense Forces hit small missile ship and Russian military warehouses

On the night of May 7, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a small missile ship and enemy warehouses

In the area of the Kaspiysk base (Kaspiysk, Republic of Dagestan, Russia), a multi-purpose small missile ship of project 22800 “Karakurt”, which, in particular, has the ability to launch Kalibr cruise missiles, was hit.

The extent of the damage is being determined. Share

Also affected:

enemy control point in Sosnivka, Luhansk region, and enemy UAV control point in the Yasne district of Donetsk region;

ammunition depot in Kalmykivka and the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot in the Smolyanyniv area of Luhansk region.

Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted damage on enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Dersovoye, Donetsk region, and Smilye, Zaporizhia.