Ukrainian Defense Forces hit small missile ship and Russian military warehouses

On the night of May 7, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted successful attacks on a small missile ship of Project 22800 and enemy military facilities on May 7, 2026.
- Important enemy targets such as command posts, ammunition depots, and military facilities across various regions of Ukraine were hit during the operation.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a small missile ship and enemy warehouses
In the area of the Kaspiysk base (Kaspiysk, Republic of Dagestan, Russia), a multi-purpose small missile ship of project 22800 “Karakurt”, which, in particular, has the ability to launch Kalibr cruise missiles, was hit.
Also affected:
enemy control point in Sosnivka, Luhansk region, and enemy UAV control point in the Yasne district of Donetsk region;
ammunition depot in Kalmykivka and the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot in the Smolyanyniv area of Luhansk region.
Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted damage on enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Dersovoye, Donetsk region, and Smilye, Zaporizhia.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.
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