The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to add a new column to the statistics of Russian troop losses: the destruction of enemy ground robotic complexes. As of early May, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully destroyed almost 1,300 enemy NRCs.

War is transforming faster and faster

Major Dmytro Lykhovii, an officer of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told journalists about an important update in the statistics of losses of the Russian army.

War is changing, becoming more and more technological. Not just new models, but new types of weapons and military equipment are appearing on the battlefield. These enemy means are also destroying the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and they are doing so on an ever-increasing scale. Dmitry Lykhovii Officer of the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Not so long ago, the center of attention was on ground-based robotic complexes (GRCs).

Interestingly, the Russian invaders are accustomed to calling them "ground robotic complexes."

It is precisely because of the sharp increase in the number of NRCs on the battlefield that another item is being added to the daily summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the statistics of losses of the Russian army — "ground robotic complexes." The update is scheduled for May 3.