The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to add a new column to the statistics of Russian troop losses: the destruction of enemy ground robotic complexes. As of early May, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully destroyed almost 1,300 enemy NRCs.
Points of attention
- The update in the statistics of losses of the Russian army on the appearance of ground robotic complexes underscores the increasing use of advanced technology in modern conflicts.
- War is transforming at a rapid pace, with advancements in weaponry and military equipment posing new challenges to the Ukrainian Defense Forces and reshaping the battlefield.
War is transforming faster and faster
Major Dmytro Lykhovii, an officer of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told journalists about an important update in the statistics of losses of the Russian army.
Not so long ago, the center of attention was on ground-based robotic complexes (GRCs).
Interestingly, the Russian invaders are accustomed to calling them "ground robotic complexes."
It is precisely because of the sharp increase in the number of NRCs on the battlefield that another item is being added to the daily summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the statistics of losses of the Russian army — "ground robotic complexes." The update is scheduled for May 3.
It is worth noting that the number of destroyed enemy IRCs has been counted before, but has not been made public until now.
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