"War is changing." The General Staff updated the statistics of the losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"War is changing." The General Staff updated the statistics of the losses of the Russian army

War is transforming faster and faster
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to add a new column to the statistics of Russian troop losses: the destruction of enemy ground robotic complexes. As of early May, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully destroyed almost 1,300 enemy NRCs.

Points of attention

  • The update in the statistics of losses of the Russian army on the appearance of ground robotic complexes underscores the increasing use of advanced technology in modern conflicts.
  • War is transforming at a rapid pace, with advancements in weaponry and military equipment posing new challenges to the Ukrainian Defense Forces and reshaping the battlefield.

War is transforming faster and faster

Major Dmytro Lykhovii, an officer of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told journalists about an important update in the statistics of losses of the Russian army.

War is changing, becoming more and more technological. Not just new models, but new types of weapons and military equipment are appearing on the battlefield. These enemy means are also destroying the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and they are doing so on an ever-increasing scale.

Dmitry Lykhovii

Dmitry Lykhovii

Officer of the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Not so long ago, the center of attention was on ground-based robotic complexes (GRCs).

Interestingly, the Russian invaders are accustomed to calling them "ground robotic complexes."

It is precisely because of the sharp increase in the number of NRCs on the battlefield that another item is being added to the daily summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the statistics of losses of the Russian army — "ground robotic complexes." The update is scheduled for May 3.

It is worth noting that the number of destroyed enemy IRCs has been counted before, but has not been made public until now.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Defense Ministry showed the liquidation of the "Pskov paratroopers" — video
AFU Air Assault Troops
Another successful strike by the DShV — how it happened
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The operation of the new STASH air defense system was captured on video for the first time
Ukrainian STASH air defense system — all the details and video
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pistorius reacts to US decision to take revenge on Germany
Relations between the US and Europe continue to deteriorate

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?