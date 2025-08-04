Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Sochi airport fuel and refueling complex

On August 3, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the fuel and refueling complex of the Sochi airport in the Krasnodar Territory.
A large fire broke out on the territory of the facility. It is known that the airfield also housed the army aircraft of the Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the enemy's military-economic potential and stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.
