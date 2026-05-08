Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the arsenal of the Kedrovka military complex and 2 Russian military enterprises

The destruction of the Kedrovka GRU arsenal and two explosives and FAB production enterprises has been confirmed. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Kedrovka military complex

Measures are underway to reduce the Russian Federation's capabilities for armed aggression against Ukraine.

Thus, the damage to the production buildings of the “Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant” in Dzerzhinsk (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation) on April 30, 2026, was confirmed.

"Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant" is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of explosives. The enterprise equips almost all types of ammunition — aviation and artillery shells, warheads of anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops, etc.

Among other things, the plant equips high-explosive aerial bombs (HEAB), which the enemy then uses to create guided aerial bombs (GAB). Share

It was also confirmed that on April 25, 2026, a building was hit on the territory of the Kedrovka arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense (GRAU) in the settlement of Kedrovka, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia.

In addition, the destruction of the infrastructure of the explosives production enterprise in the city of Seltso (Bryansk region, Russia) — the Bryansk Chemical Plant — was confirmed in May 2026. It is an important component of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country and one of the links providing ammunition to the Russian occupation army.