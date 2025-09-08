The Ukrainian Defense Forces have taken full control of the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved full control over the liberation of Zarichne village in Donetsk region.
- The 425th separate assault regiment “Skelya” played a crucial role in ensuring the complete liberation of the village.
- Servicemen of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard “Rubizh” actively participated in the clearing operations in the Donetsk region.
The AFU liberated the village of Zarichne in Donetsk region
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
Forces of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" have completely taken control of the village of Zarichne in the Donetsk region.
