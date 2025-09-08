Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate Zarichne village in Donetsk region
Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate Zarichne village in Donetsk region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have taken full control of the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved full control over the liberation of Zarichne village in Donetsk region.
  • The 425th separate assault regiment “Skelya” played a crucial role in ensuring the complete liberation of the village.
  • Servicemen of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard “Rubizh” actively participated in the clearing operations in the Donetsk region.

The AFU liberated the village of Zarichne in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Forces of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" have completely taken control of the village of Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

On September 5, it became known that servicemen of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh" together with adjacent units cleared one of the settlements in the Dobropil direction.

