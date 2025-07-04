Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized over 230,000 Russian occupiers in six months
Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized over 230,000 Russian occupiers in six months

In six months, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed over 230,000 Russian invaders and over 1,300 tanks.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully neutralized over 230,000 Russian invaders in just six months, showcasing their strength and efficiency in combat.
  • During the first half of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed over 1,300 enemy tanks and 2,885 armored vehicles, further crippling the Russian occupiers.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have reached a staggering number of over 1 million individuals, emphasizing the intensity of the conflict.

Syrsky announced new figures for Russian army losses in the war against Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook.

In the first half of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already neutralized more than 230 thousand Russian occupiers, 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored vehicles of the enemy.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky thanked the defenders for their effective and professional combat work.

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to July 4, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,024,210 people, of which 1,120 people were in the past 24 hours.

