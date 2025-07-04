Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized over 230,000 Russian occupiers in six months

In six months, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed over 230,000 Russian invaders and over 1,300 tanks.

Syrsky announced new figures for Russian army losses in the war against Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook.

In the first half of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already neutralized more than 230 thousand Russian occupiers, 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored vehicles of the enemy. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky thanked the defenders for their effective and professional combat work.

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to July 4, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,024,210 people, of which 1,120 people were in the past 24 hours.