Fighters of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment drove across the Russian border into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation in tanks.

The AFU broke through the Russian border in the Belgorod region with tanks

The 225th OSB reported this and released a corresponding video.

The published footage shows that several tanks freely passed through Russian defensive obstacles: a minefield, a ditch, an embankment, and dragon's teeth, on which the Russian authorities spent more than 10 billion rubles.

"What's wrong with your face, Russians?" our fighters ask.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the presence of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct active operations.