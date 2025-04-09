Ukrainian Defense Forces release video of Russian border breach in Belgorod region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces release video of Russian border breach in Belgorod region

a tank
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment drove across the Russian border into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation in tanks.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces released a video showcasing the breach of the Russian border in the Belgorod region by tanks of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.
  • The tanks easily overcame Russian defensive obstacles, including a minefield, a ditch, an embankment, and dragon's teeth, demonstrating the efficiency of the Ukrainian troops.

The AFU broke through the Russian border in the Belgorod region with tanks

The 225th OSB reported this and released a corresponding video.

The published footage shows that several tanks freely passed through Russian defensive obstacles: a minefield, a ditch, an embankment, and dragon's teeth, on which the Russian authorities spent more than 10 billion rubles.

"What's wrong with your face, Russians?" our fighters ask.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the presence of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct active operations.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 4 Russian helicopters in Belgorod region
AFU Special Operations Forces
Himars
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU advanced deep into the Belgorod region of Russia — analysts
What is happening in the Belgorod region?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening in the Belgorod region — data from General Kavola
Kavoli described the situation in the Belgorod region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?