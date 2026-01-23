Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 59 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/23/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and in the direction of Illinivka and Stepanivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Dibrova, two clashes are still ongoing.

Five clashes took place in the South Slobozhansky direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory and towards the settlements of Nesterne and Sonino. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropping two guided bombs and carrying out 27 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Novopavlivka. Clashes are currently ongoing in some locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped three assault actions by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrovgrad, Zlagoda, and in the direction of Dobropillya.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor tried to advance 11 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Hulyaipil and in the direction of Svyatopetrivka, Zelenye, Varvarivka. Vozdvizhivka, Dolinka, Zaliznychne were under enemy airstrikes.