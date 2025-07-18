Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 78 assaults by Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Torets direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the Shcherbinivka and Oleksandro-Kalynovoy areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bila Hora.

The enemy has not conducted any active operations in the Siversky direction since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, and Torske today. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the attack of the Russian occupiers in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka continues.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 23 enemy attacks took place today, four clashes are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 131 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Gorikhove, Alekseevka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three assault actions of enemy troops, and another clash is currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil and towards Oleksandrograd.

In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Zaliznychne with unguided aircraft missiles; the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Kamyanske, in addition, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.