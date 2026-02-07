Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 80 Russian army attacks since the beginning of the day

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the defense forces are holding back the invaders, causing them significant losses. The number of enemy attacks today is 80.
Current situation on the front on February 7
Operational information as of 16:00 02/07/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Seven clashes took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 45 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Zelenye, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Vovchanskiye Khutory. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our soldiers four times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchanye.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Seredne, Novoselivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Zarichne. Four clashes are ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonovka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Vasyukivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 13 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Ivano-Frankivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka. Two attacks are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 19 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Sergiyevka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 14 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, one clash is ongoing in the Pryvillya area. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Pokrovsky and Orliv areas.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders, in the Hulyaipil area and towards Svyatopetrivka and Olenokostyantynivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Novosoloshyne, Lyubitske, and Barvinivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Maly Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, and towards Pavlivka and Lukyanivske.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack.
