Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 80 Russian army attacks since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02/07/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Seven clashes took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 45 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Zelenye, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Vovchanskiye Khutory. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our soldiers four times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchanye.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Seredne, Novoselivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Zarichne. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonovka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Vasyukivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.