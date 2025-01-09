Soldiers of the 47th "Magura" Brigade, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, successfully repelled a large-scale assault by Russian troops in the Kursk region, neutralizing almost an enemy company.

Magura fighters destroyed tens of millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment in Kurshchyna

As noted, the Russian army deployed significant forces, including a large number of equipment and personnel. The enemy columns were led by tanks with trawls to clear the passages.

The assaults were carried out in six waves, using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and even buggies — a total of about 50 pieces of equipment.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy equipment, including tanks, BMP-2s, BMDs, armored personnel carriers, buggies, and Lancet-type drones. Total enemy losses in equipment are estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

Enemy losses in personnel:

Destroyed: 45 Russian soldiers.

Injured: 53 people.

This operation demonstrated the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in confronting a much larger enemy.

Why did the Armed Forces of Ukraine launch a new offensive in Kurshchyna?

According to Ben Hodges, Ukrainian soldiers intend to prove that the Russian army is actually in a much weaker position than it was a year ago.

In addition, Kyiv's allies must understand that Ukraine will not lose.

The former commander of the US Army in Europe emphasized that thanks to this offensive, Ukraine gained an important lever of influence "at the most fundamental level."

As Hodges notes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have held the Kursk bridgehead since August 2024, and were even able to build up new military forces for a new offensive: