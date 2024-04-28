Ukrainian Defense forces repelled 40 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction

Over the last day, 112 combat clashes took place on the front line between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders. Russian troops attacked the most in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

Strikes by the Armed Forces against the occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 3 areas where the enemy's personnel were concentrated.

Units of missile forces inflicted damage on 1 enemy control point.

The situation is on the front line

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Kopanka, Novosergiivka, Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast; Thorns of Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novy, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 40 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhangelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretine, Kalynove, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and Semenivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, with the support of aviation, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region, 3 times.