Ukrainian Defense Forces shared video of defeating an armored personnel carrier and 3 tanks of the Russian army
Ukraine
a tank
Source:  online.ua

Crews of the 429th separate Achilles unmanned systems regiment used drones to hit three tanks and one armored combat vehicle of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrate their capability by using drones to hit and destroy Russian army's armored vehicles.
  • The regiment commander emphasizes the fear among Russian invaders as their armored vehicles vanish on the front line like mammoths.
  • Mechanized assaults by Ukrainian forces strike terror in the enemy, leading to the destruction of armored vehicles and irreversibly halting their advance.

Ukrainian drones destroy armored vehicles of the Russian army

This was announced by the regiment commander Yuriy Fedorenko, releasing a corresponding video.

According to Fedorenko, armored vehicles on the front line are disappearing like mammoths. The enemy fears mechanized assaults — he knows all too well that they end in ashes of metal.

The regiment's fighters hit three tanks and an armored combat vehicle, and irreversibly destroyed another armored personnel carrier of the Russian invaders.

