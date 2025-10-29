Crews of the 429th separate Achilles unmanned systems regiment used drones to hit three tanks and one armored combat vehicle of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrate their capability by using drones to hit and destroy Russian army's armored vehicles.
- The regiment commander emphasizes the fear among Russian invaders as their armored vehicles vanish on the front line like mammoths.
- Mechanized assaults by Ukrainian forces strike terror in the enemy, leading to the destruction of armored vehicles and irreversibly halting their advance.
Ukrainian drones destroy armored vehicles of the Russian army
This was announced by the regiment commander Yuriy Fedorenko, releasing a corresponding video.
The regiment's fighters hit three tanks and an armored combat vehicle, and irreversibly destroyed another armored personnel carrier of the Russian invaders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-