Watch: SOF destroyed fuel and oil depot of the Russian army in Luhansk region
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: SOF destroyed fuel and oil depot of the Russian army in Luhansk region

AFU Special Operations Forces
bavovna
Читати українською

On the night of October 27, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck at Russian army support facilities.

Points of attention

  • Special Operations Forces carried out a successful strike on Russian army support facilities in the Luhansk region, destroying front-line fuel and oil depot.
  • SSR drones played a crucial role in increasing the effectiveness of the attack by targeting tanks during refueling, maximizing the impact of the operation.
  • The fuel and oil depot targeted was situated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, highlighting the strategic nature of the operation.

Front strike: SOF destroyed the occupiers' front-line fuel depot and oil depot

The fuel and oil depot was located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

The SSR drones struck at the moment the tanks were filled, which enhanced the effect.

Special operations forces continue to deliver asymmetric strikes against the enemy to hasten the halt of his offensive efforts.

Special Operations Forces: Always Beyond the Border!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSO revealed the details of the operation to destroy the Russian ship
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSOs report new achievement
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU and SOF drones hit oil terminal and 2 electrical substations in Crimea — sources
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in Crimea. SSO hit the oil depot and the FDCU of the "Gvardiysky" plant
AFU Special Operations Forces
Bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?