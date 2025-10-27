Watch: SOF destroyed fuel and oil depot of the Russian army in Luhansk region

On the night of October 27, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck at Russian army support facilities.

Front strike: SOF destroyed the occupiers' front-line fuel depot and oil depot

The fuel and oil depot was located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

The SSR drones struck at the moment the tanks were filled, which enhanced the effect.

Special operations forces continue to deliver asymmetric strikes against the enemy to hasten the halt of his offensive efforts.