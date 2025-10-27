Watch: SOF destroyed fuel and oil depot of the Russian army in Luhansk region

On the night of October 27, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck at Russian army support facilities.
Points of attention
- Special Operations Forces carried out a successful strike on Russian army support facilities in the Luhansk region, destroying front-line fuel and oil depot.
- SSR drones played a crucial role in increasing the effectiveness of the attack by targeting tanks during refueling, maximizing the impact of the operation.
- The fuel and oil depot targeted was situated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, highlighting the strategic nature of the operation.
Front strike: SOF destroyed the occupiers' front-line fuel depot and oil depot
The fuel and oil depot was located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine.
The SSR drones struck at the moment the tanks were filled, which enhanced the effect.
Special operations forces continue to deliver asymmetric strikes against the enemy to hasten the halt of his offensive efforts.
