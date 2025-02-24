Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 113 Shahids during Russian night attack

The Russian Federation launched 185 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones against Ukraine on the night of February 24. The drones attacked from four directions.

Air defense destroyed over a hundred Russian martyrs on the night of February 24

According to the Air Force, the drones attacked from the following directions:

Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk;

temporarily occupied Chaud, Crimea.

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

aviation;

anti-aircraft missile troops;

electronic warfare units;

mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8 am, 113 drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Chernihiv regions and beyond.

Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces

Another 71 simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

The following people were injured in the attack: