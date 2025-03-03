Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 46 Russian UAVs during night attack

On the night of March 3, the Russian Federation launched 83 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones against Ukraine. The drones attacked from four directions.

The Air Force of the AFU reported on night anti-drone work

During the shelling, Russian drones attacked from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

anti-aircraft missile forces;

electronic warfare units;

mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As of 08:30, 46 drones were confirmed to have been shot down within the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv and a number of other regions. Also, 31 simulator drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

The following were injured in the attack: