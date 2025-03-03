Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 46 Russian UAVs during night attack

On the night of March 3, the Russian Federation launched 83 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones against Ukraine. The drones attacked from four directions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled a night attack by shooting down 46 Russian UAVs.
- Joint efforts of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups contributed to the successful defense operation.
- The air attack was launched by Russia from multiple directions, including cities on the Russian territory.
The Air Force of the AFU reported on night anti-drone work
During the shelling, Russian drones attacked from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The following were involved in repelling the air attack:
anti-aircraft missile forces;
electronic warfare units;
mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:30, 46 drones were confirmed to have been shot down within the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv and a number of other regions. Also, 31 simulator drones were lost in location without negative consequences.
The following were injured in the attack:
Kharkiv;
Sumy;
Kyiv;
Cherkasy;
Dnipropetrovsk region;
Zaporizhia.
