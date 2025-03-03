Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 46 Russian UAVs during night attack
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 46 Russian UAVs during night attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Force of the AFU
On the night of March 3, the Russian Federation launched 83 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones against Ukraine. The drones attacked from four directions.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled a night attack by shooting down 46 Russian UAVs.
  • Joint efforts of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups contributed to the successful defense operation.
  • The air attack was launched by Russia from multiple directions, including cities on the Russian territory.

The Air Force of the AFU reported on night anti-drone work

During the shelling, Russian drones attacked from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

  • anti-aircraft missile forces;

  • electronic warfare units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As of 08:30, 46 drones were confirmed to have been shot down within the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv and a number of other regions. Also, 31 simulator drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

The following were injured in the attack:

  • Kharkiv;

  • Sumy;

  • Kyiv;

  • Cherkasy;

  • Dnipropetrovsk region;

  • Zaporizhia.

