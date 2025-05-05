Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down over 40 Shahids during Russian night attack

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones from four directions on the night of May 5. 116 drones and ballistic missiles were launched.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported repelling a night attack by the Russia

According to the Air Force, from 11:00 p.m. on May 4, the enemy attacked the Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region.

As well as 116 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the districts of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsk, which are in the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00 on May 5, 42 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, and south of the country. Also, 21 enemy simulator drones were lost in location, without negative consequences.

Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.