Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down over 40 Shahids during Russian night attack
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down over 40 Shahids during Russian night attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force
The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones from four directions on the night of May 5. 116 drones and ballistic missiles were launched.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a Russian night attack using aviation, anti-aircraft units, and electronic warfare equipment.
  • Over 40 Shahid attack drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine during the attack.
  • The enemy attack targeted Sumy and Donetsk regions, causing damage and casualties.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported repelling a night attack by the Russia

According to the Air Force, from 11:00 p.m. on May 4, the enemy attacked the Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region.

As well as 116 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the districts of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsk, which are in the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Defense Report

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00 on May 5, 42 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, and south of the country. Also, 21 enemy simulator drones were lost in location, without negative consequences.

Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.




