Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down over 60 Russian drones during night attack

On the night of March 6, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 68 Russian martyrs in 9 regions.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense successfully repelled an enemy night attack, destroying 68 Russian drones in 9 regions.
- The enemy attack included the use of Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and Shahed attack UAVs from various directions.
- The defense operation involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Night attack by Shahids in Ukraine: what is known
On the night of March 6 (from 19:00 on March 5), the Russian army attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and Crimea, and 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 68 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down in the following areas:
Kharkiv,
Poltava,
Sumy,
Chernihiv,
Cherkasy,
Kyiv,
Kirovohrad,
Dnipropetrovsk,
Odessa.
43 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).
