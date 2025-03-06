Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down over 60 Russian drones during night attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down over 60 Russian drones during night attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of March 6, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 68 Russian martyrs in 9 regions.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense successfully repelled an enemy night attack, destroying 68 Russian drones in 9 regions.
  • The enemy attack included the use of Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and Shahed attack UAVs from various directions.
  • The defense operation involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Night attack by Shahids in Ukraine: what is known

On the night of March 6 (from 19:00 on March 5), the Russian army attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and Crimea, and 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 68 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down in the following areas:

  • Kharkiv,

  • Poltava,

  • Sumy,

  • Chernihiv,

  • Cherkasy,

  • Kyiv,

  • Kirovohrad,

  • Dnipropetrovsk,

  • Odessa.

Report of the Ukrainian Air Defense

43 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Force shoots down 43 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force shoots down 43 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Force shoots down 50 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force shoots down 50 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down over 50 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?