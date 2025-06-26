The defense forces have stopped the enemy's advance in the Sumy region, and this year's wave of attempts at a "summer offensive" by the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is being choked.

Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Sumy region

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

A day of intense work in the North Slobozhansky direction. The defense of the Sumy region is one of the main tasks for today. Based on the results of May-June, we can state that this year's wave of attempts at a "summer offensive" by the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is being choked off just like last year's attempt at offensive actions by the enemy in the Kharkiv region. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the advance of Russian troops in the border area of Sumy region has been stopped as of this week, and the line of combat contact has been stabilized.

In certain areas, our units are successfully engaging active defense tactics and liberating Ukrainian land in the border areas of Sumy region. In the Pivtsynchoslobozhansky and Kursk directions, we have re-entrapped about 50 thousand personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, including elite brigades of their airborne forces and marines.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that the offensive actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Glushkov district of the Kursk region forced the enemy to transfer part of its troops to defend its territory. This significantly reduced the offensive capabilities of the main group of enemy troops in the Sumy direction.

In addition, a special group for the defense of the Sumy region — cities and communities of the region — has been created within the command of the group in the North Slobozhansk direction. Its primary tasks are to strengthen fortifications and expand the system of engineering and fortification barriers.

An official has also been appointed who will be directly responsible for preparing cities and communities of Sumy region for defense and ensuring the effectiveness of the system of engineering barriers in the likely directions of the enemy's attack. A deputy for engineering fortification equipment has also been appointed.

Syrsky in Sumy region

Analyzed the real state of affairs directly in the fields and forests — inspected the direction of fortifications, including the part for which the OVA and DSST are responsible. The work is ongoing, but it should be accelerated, taking into account the requirements of modern warfare.

He also added that the construction of additional fortifications, the organization of "kill zones", the construction of anti-drone corridors, and the provision of more reliable logistics for our troops are obvious tasks that are being carried out, but the efficiency of performing such tasks should become much greater.