The defense forces have stopped the enemy's advance in the Sumy region, and this year's wave of attempts at a "summer offensive" by the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is being choked.
Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Sumy region
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to him, the advance of Russian troops in the border area of Sumy region has been stopped as of this week, and the line of combat contact has been stabilized.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that the offensive actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Glushkov district of the Kursk region forced the enemy to transfer part of its troops to defend its territory. This significantly reduced the offensive capabilities of the main group of enemy troops in the Sumy direction.
In addition, a special group for the defense of the Sumy region — cities and communities of the region — has been created within the command of the group in the North Slobozhansk direction. Its primary tasks are to strengthen fortifications and expand the system of engineering and fortification barriers.
An official has also been appointed who will be directly responsible for preparing cities and communities of Sumy region for defense and ensuring the effectiveness of the system of engineering barriers in the likely directions of the enemy's attack. A deputy for engineering fortification equipment has also been appointed.
He also added that the construction of additional fortifications, the organization of "kill zones", the construction of anti-drone corridors, and the provision of more reliable logistics for our troops are obvious tasks that are being carried out, but the efficiency of performing such tasks should become much greater.
