Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to destroy Russian army ammunition depot in Donetsk region — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to destroy Russian army ammunition depot in Donetsk region — sources

Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to destroy Russian army ammunition depot in Donetsk region — sources
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

Ukrainian defenders, using drones, destroyed an enemy artillery and mortar ammunition depot. The operation was carried out near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders successfully conducted a special operation using drones in the occupied territory of Donetsk region.
  • Thousands of heavy armor-piercing ammunition and millions of rounds of various calibers were found in the destroyed warehouse.
  • In addition to ammunition, a nearby fuel and lubricants warehouse was also destroyed, and some of the fuel tanks were set on fire.
  • In addition to Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian fuel tanks in Zaporizhia region, causing significant damage to enemy troops.

Details of the new “cotton” in the occupied Donetsk region have emerged

According to sources, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a special operation, as a result of which drones set off powerful explosions at artillery and mortar ammunition depots near the village of Markine.

The warehouse contained thousands of ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of various calibers.

According to sources, the explosions lasted all night. In addition to the ammunition depot, a nearby fuel and lubricants depot was also destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian fuel tanks in Zaporizhia region

According to sources, initially, military counterintelligence officers of the SBU blew up the tracks while a Russian train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiivka, Bilmatskyi district.

When it stopped, fighters from the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces began attacking with drones, which led to some of the tanks catching fire.

After that, the GUR aerial reconnaissance, in coordination with the Tavria OSUV, attacked the outermost cars with HIMARS missiles so that the enemy could not stretch the tanks and save some of the fuel.

In the end, GUR specialists finished off the train with attack drones.

In addition to the destruction of the locomotive and 40 tank cars, an important railway line that supplied Russian troops was put out of action for a long time.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine hit an oil depot in Bryansk of the Russian Federation
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine hit an oil depot in Bryansk of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Train Carrying 40 Tankers of Fuel Worth $4 Million — Sources
Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Russian Train Carrying 40 Tankers of Fuel Worth $4 Million — Sources

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?