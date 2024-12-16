Ukrainian Defense Forces used drones to destroy Russian army ammunition depot in Donetsk region — sources

Ukrainian defenders, using drones, destroyed an enemy artillery and mortar ammunition depot. The operation was carried out near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Details of the new “cotton” in the occupied Donetsk region have emerged

According to sources, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a special operation, as a result of which drones set off powerful explosions at artillery and mortar ammunition depots near the village of Markine.

The warehouse contained thousands of ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of various calibers.

According to sources, the explosions lasted all night. In addition to the ammunition depot, a nearby fuel and lubricants depot was also destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian fuel tanks in Zaporizhia region

According to sources, initially, military counterintelligence officers of the SBU blew up the tracks while a Russian train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiivka, Bilmatskyi district.

When it stopped, fighters from the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces began attacking with drones, which led to some of the tanks catching fire.

After that, the GUR aerial reconnaissance, in coordination with the Tavria OSUV, attacked the outermost cars with HIMARS missiles so that the enemy could not stretch the tanks and save some of the fuel.

In the end, GUR specialists finished off the train with attack drones.