Ukrainian delegation continues negotiations on ending the war with US representatives — Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation will continue communication with representatives of the United States of America on March 22 — it is important for everyone that diplomacy continues.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy stresses the significance of diplomatic negotiations in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian delegation is in discussions with US representatives regarding the cessation of the war, with a focus on achieving a genuine and dignified end to the conflict.
- Key members of the Ukrainian delegation, including Rustem Umerov and Kyrylo Budanov, are actively engaging in peace talks in Miami, Florida.
Zelenskyy shared details of Ukraine's peace talks with the US
This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.
The teams will continue to communicate tomorrow. And the most important thing is to understand how much the Russian side is ready to go to a real end to the war and how much they are ready to do it honestly and with dignity.
On March 21, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami, Florida, for negotiations with US representatives.
The delegation includes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia.
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