Ukrainian delegation continues negotiations on ending the war with US representatives — Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation will continue communication with representatives of the United States of America on March 22 — it is important for everyone that diplomacy continues.

Zelenskyy shared details of Ukraine's peace talks with the US

This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.

Our team is now in America, there was already a meeting today. From the American side — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues and we are trying to end this war — Russia's war against Ukraine. Nobody needs war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The teams will continue to communicate tomorrow. And the most important thing is to understand how much the Russian side is ready to go to a real end to the war and how much they are ready to do it honestly and with dignity.

Especially now, when geopolitical problems have only increased due to the Iranian situation. There will be a detailed report from the team. Share

On March 21, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami, Florida, for negotiations with US representatives.