Ukrainian delegation continues negotiations on ending the war with US representatives — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian delegation continues negotiations on ending the war with US representatives — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Ukrainian delegation will continue communication with representatives of the United States of America on March 22 — it is important for everyone that diplomacy continues.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy stresses the significance of diplomatic negotiations in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian delegation is in discussions with US representatives regarding the cessation of the war, with a focus on achieving a genuine and dignified end to the conflict.
  • Key members of the Ukrainian delegation, including Rustem Umerov and Kyrylo Budanov, are actively engaging in peace talks in Miami, Florida.

Zelenskyy shared details of Ukraine's peace talks with the US

This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.

Our team is now in America, there was already a meeting today. From the American side — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues and we are trying to end this war — Russia's war against Ukraine. Nobody needs war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The teams will continue to communicate tomorrow. And the most important thing is to understand how much the Russian side is ready to go to a real end to the war and how much they are ready to do it honestly and with dignity.

Especially now, when geopolitical problems have only increased due to the Iranian situation. There will be a detailed report from the team.

On March 21, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami, Florida, for negotiations with US representatives.

The delegation includes Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kallas warned that the negotiations on Ukraine have taken a wrong turn
Kallas does not understand why only Ukraine is being pressured to make painful concessions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Witkoff announced a new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia
Witkoff
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's team has once again driven peace talks to a standstill
Putin is again hampering the peace process

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?