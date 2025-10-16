Ukrainian fighters destroyed 1,080 occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to October 16, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,127,300 people, of which 1,080 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russians also lost:

tanks — 11261 (+2),

armored combat vehicles — 23,384 (+9),

artillery systems — 33713 (+42),

MLRS — 1520 (+0),

air defense systems — 1227 (+0),

aircraft — 427 (+0),

helicopters — 346 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 70437 (+416),

cruise missiles — 3859 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64468 (+139),

special equipment — 3977 (+0).

The data is being refined.