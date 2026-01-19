Ukrainian fighters destroyed another 1,020 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to January 19, 2026 reached about 1,227,440 people, of which 1,020 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 1,020 Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops reaching over 1,227,440 people from February 24, 2022, to January 19, 2026.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides insights into the ongoing combat operations and the effectiveness of Ukrainian fighters in countering Russian forces.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Also, as of January 19, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed:
tanks — 11,573 (+2),
armored combat vehicles — 23,922 (+3),
artillery systems — 36,333 (+39),
MLRS — 1,617 (+1),
air defense means — 1278 (+0),
aircraft — 434 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 110,215 (+765),
cruise missiles — 4163 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
units of automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,876 (+170),
units of special equipment of the Russian army — 4,045 (+1).
