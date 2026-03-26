Ukrainian fighters destroyed another 1,210 occupiers and 49 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 26, 2026, amount to about 1,292,170 people, of which 1,210 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters have been successful in destroying 1,210 occupiers and 49 Russian artillery systems in the ongoing conflict.
- The total combat losses of Russian troops in the conflict with Ukraine have now exceeded 1,292,170 people, as per the latest statistical data.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war over Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,807 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 24,278 (+4),
artillery systems — 38,795 (+49),
MLRS — 1,698 (+2),
air defense systems — 1,337 (+1),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 350 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 198,389 (+2,038),
cruise missiles — 4,491 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 85,352 (+201),
special equipment — 4,100 (+2).
The data is being refined.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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