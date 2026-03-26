Ukrainian fighters destroyed another 1,210 occupiers and 49 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 26, 2026, amount to about 1,292,170 people, of which 1,210 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war over Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,807 (+1),

armored combat vehicles — 24,278 (+4),

artillery systems — 38,795 (+49),

MLRS — 1,698 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,337 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 198,389 (+2,038),

cruise missiles — 4,491 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 85,352 (+201),

special equipment — 4,100 (+2).

The data is being refined.