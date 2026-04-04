In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully de-occupy not nine, but 11 settlements. The statement was made by the Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine, Major General Oleg Apostol.
Points of attention
- The well-trained Ukrainian servicemen trust their commanders and focus on their tasks, leading to successful liberation operations in the south.
- Commander Oleg Apostol highlights the importance of operational secrecy and the effectiveness of unit cohesion in achieving victories in the region.
What is known about the successes of the DShV in the south?
According to Apostol, Ukrainian troops liberated not nine, but 11 settlements.
They have decided not to announce this success yet so as not to put people in danger.
The apostle also emphasized that the key to success on this section of the front was partly the Russian invaders themselves.
First of all, they are constantly fooling their own military leadership.
According to the commander of the DShV, the enemy's infiltration tactics have a certain effect, but not at the operational-strategic level.
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