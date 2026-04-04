In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully de-occupy not nine, but 11 settlements. The statement was made by the Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine, Major General Oleg Apostol.

What is known about the successes of the DShV in the south?

According to Apostol, Ukrainian troops liberated not nine, but 11 settlements.

They have decided not to announce this success yet so as not to put people in danger.

This was possible thanks to the silence and secrecy of the operation. The same was true of the Kursk and Dobropil operations. The enemy did not understand where we would shoot. As they say, happiness loves silence, — emphasized the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The apostle also emphasized that the key to success on this section of the front was partly the Russian invaders themselves.

First of all, they are constantly fooling their own military leadership.

According to the commander of the DShV, the enemy's infiltration tactics have a certain effect, but not at the operational-strategic level.