Ukrainian fighters have engaged in 100 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements has now reached 100.
Points of attention
- The hottest areas of the front remain Pokrovsky and Konstantinovsky.
- Three clashes in the Pokrov direction are still ongoing.
Current situation on the front on December 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five enemy attacks took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In addition, the enemy carried out 71 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.
Two clashes took place in the South Slobozhany direction , the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok and towards Vilcha. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Novoselivka, Myrne and towards the settlements of Nadiya, Cherneschyna, Drobysheve, Stavky, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times near Dronivka, Siversk, and Serebryanka, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 33 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Sukhetske, Hryshynye, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped seven assault actions by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Rybne, Zlagoda, Pryvilne and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, and Alekseevka. Fighting continues in three locations.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Hulyaipil, and towards Zelenye, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepovoe, Plavnia and towards Lukyanivske and Primorske. Two clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs on Vozdvizhivka, Lyubitske, Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-