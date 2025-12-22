Ukrainian fighters have engaged in 100 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five enemy attacks took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In addition, the enemy carried out 71 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

Two clashes took place in the South Slobozhany direction , the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok and towards Vilcha. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Novoselivka, Myrne and towards the settlements of Nadiya, Cherneschyna, Drobysheve, Stavky, one clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times near Dronivka, Siversk, and Serebryanka, and one clash is currently ongoing.