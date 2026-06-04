Ukrainian fighters have engaged in 95 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 04.06.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One clash occurred in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the invaders tried six times to break through the defenses near Staritsa, Lyman, and in the direction of Izbitsky and Kolodyazny. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Novoplatonivka area and towards the settlement of Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Zarichny, Dibrova, Ozerne and in the direction of Shyykivka, Lyman. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kalenykivka, Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Frankivsk, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Kostyantynivka, Stepanivka, and Vilne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 25 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three clashes are ongoing.