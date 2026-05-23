Ukrainian fighters have repelled almost 40 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Shevchenko and Bilytske. Four clashes are ongoing so far.