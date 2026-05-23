Ukrainian fighters have repelled almost 40 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 39 times.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled almost 40 attacks by the invaders in multiple fronts since the beginning of the day.
- The enemy carried out 40 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops in different directions, with ongoing clashes reported in several areas.
Current situation on the front on May 23
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/23/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One battle took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 40 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, one clash with the enemy is ongoing in the Petro-Ivanivka area.
In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled three clashes in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Dibrova, and Ozerne, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zakitne and Kryva Luka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Shevchenko and Bilytske. Four clashes are ongoing so far.
On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the Ternovo area.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Zlagoda, Pryluky, Charivne, and Hulyaipilske.
In the Orikhiv direction, one enemy attack is ongoing in the Belogirye area.
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