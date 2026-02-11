Ukrainian fighters have repelled almost 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.02.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and towards Kostyantynivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders towards Lyman and Stavki. One clash is ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Grafske and Okhrimivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on settlements and positions of our units.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 18 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the Zlagoda area and towards Ivanivka. Havrylivka, Novoselivka, and Velykymykhaylivka were hit by guided bombs.

In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by the invaders, in the areas of Hulyaipil, Dobropil, Dorozhnyanka and towards Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilske, Lyubitske, Lisne, Vozdvizhivka, Charivne, and Girke. Two clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction . Novooleksandrivka and Veselyanka were hit by guided bombs.