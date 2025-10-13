Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters have repelled almost 80 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day, showcasing their determination and resilience.
- Detailed information is provided on the military clashes in various directions, highlighting the ongoing efforts of Ukrainian defenders to hold the lines and thwart the enemy's advances.
- The operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 13 reveals the intense combat clashes and enemy activities in different areas, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnieper directions.
Current situation on the front on October 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks. Today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 92 shellings.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, eight combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichansky, Kutkivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried three times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the Kupyansk and Petropavlivka areas. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
Five combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, and Torske.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the area of the settlement of Yampil.
The defense forces stopped eleven out of thirteen enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaypillya, and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops have attempted to advance on our positions 31 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 24 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled three enemy attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is attacking our positions near the settlements of Yalta and Sosnivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out three futile attacks in the Stepovoye area.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the direction of Antonivka.
