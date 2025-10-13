Ukrainian fighters have repelled almost 80 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks. Today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 92 shellings.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, eight combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichansky, Kutkivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried three times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the Kupyansk and Petropavlivka areas. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Five combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, and Torske.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the area of the settlement of Yampil.