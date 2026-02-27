Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The aggressor's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine continue. In some areas of the front, the occupiers are carrying out assault operations. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 57.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled over 50 attacks by the Russian army on multiple fronts, inflicting significant losses on the aggressors.
- The Russian army continues its aggressive attempts to advance into Ukrainian territory, conducting offensive operations in different areas of the front.
Current situation on the front on February 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 11 of which were using MLRS.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykovo. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once launched an attack in the direction of Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman and Drobyshevy.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops five times in the direction of Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Pleshchiivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, and Popovy Yar.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 15 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced twice towards Zlagoda and Ternovo. The areas of Havrylivka, Velykymykhaylivka, and Levadne were subjected to airstrikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 20 attacks in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, Pryluk, Zaliznychny, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Hulyaipil. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Barvinivka, Kopany, Lyubytsky, Luhivsky, and Hulyaipil areas. Five clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive operations, but they carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Blakytne, Preobrazhenka, Komyshuvakha, and Veselyanka.
