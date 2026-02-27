Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 11 of which were using MLRS.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykovo. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once launched an attack in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman and Drobyshevy.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops five times in the direction of Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Pleshchiivka.