Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- 63 combat clashes have been recorded at the front between Ukrainian fighters and the Russian army, with over 60 assaults repelled since the start of the day.
- Enemy artillery shelling has been reported in various regions including Chernihiv, Sumy, and Luhansk. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion as of February 2, 2026.
Current situation on the front on February 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.02.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one offensive attempt, 55 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards the settlements of Prylipka and Kutkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched one attack towards Kurylivka, the fighting continues.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Drobysheve, Stavki.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Dronivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Novopalivka and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 21 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the areas of Yehorivka, Zlagoda, and towards Ostapivske. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders in the area of Hulyaipil, Dorozhnyanka and towards Dobropil, Zelenye. Six clashes are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopany, Dolynka, Vozdvizhivka.
