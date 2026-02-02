Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02.02.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one offensive attempt, 55 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards the settlements of Prylipka and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched one attack towards Kurylivka, the fighting continues.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Drobysheve, Stavki.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Dronivka.